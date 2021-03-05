Siem Reap: A man has been arrested by police in Siem Reap for the brutal murder of a young woman which occurred in Poipet on March 2.

Sok Meng Eang, director of the Siem Reap Provincial Police Bureau of Serious Crimes, said that after the murder, the Siem Reap Provincial Police Bureau of Serious Crimes cooperated with the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Bureau of Serious Crimes and the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Interior, conducting a thorough search until the target was identified and the perpetrator was arrested.

The suspect has been named as Roeun Thearin, male, 38 years old, false occupation, living in Phum Dey Thmey, Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province. The victim was 23-year-old Huon Srey, a casino employee.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was arrested at 21:40 on March 4, 2021, at the Buntha III Guesthouse in Traing Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City.

In front of the police, the perpetrator confessed that since the beginning of 2018, he fell in love with the victim, but she was not aware of it. On the day of the incident, he knocked on the door of the victim’s room. When she opened the door, he pushed her into the room, grabbed her, hit her, took a knife, stabbed her, then punched her, and sexually assaulted her.

Fearing that the victim would tell police, he stabbed the victim in the throat with a machete, causing her to die on the spot. He took an Oppo phone, two rings, and a necklace , 6,000 baht, $ 120 from the victim and fled in a taxi to Siem Reap.

The suspect and the aevidence were handed over by the Siem Reap Provincial Police to the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Serious Crime Police Force to be dealt with according to the law. KBN

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf