Koh Kong: A foreigner was found dead on March 4, 2021 at 6 am in the provincial hospital in Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumin, Koh Kong Province. .

Authorities say Benjamin Robert Barnes, a 74-year-old Canadian man died in the hospital. The victim was staying in the room of a rented house in Village 03, Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumin City.

After receiving the information, an autopsy concluded that “the man had died of a disease.” (*unspecified).

The deceased is currently being kept at the provincial hospital waiting for the embassy. *Source redacted for privacy issues.