FEATURED Health Latest 

Canadian Dies In Koh Kong

cne 148 Views 1 Comment , ,

Koh Kong: A foreigner was found dead on March 4, 2021 at 6 am in the provincial hospital in Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumin, Koh Kong Province. .

Authorities say Benjamin Robert Barnes, a 74-year-old Canadian man died in the hospital. The victim was staying in the room of a rented house in Village 03, Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumin City.

After receiving the information, an autopsy concluded that “the man had died of a disease.” (*unspecified).

The deceased is currently being kept at the provincial hospital waiting for the embassy. *Source redacted for privacy issues.

You May Also Like

Mechanic Driving Porsche Pranged By Motorcycle

Johnny Bobby 0

Relatives Try Sneaking Beer & Cards Into Quarantine

cne 0

30 Drug Users Arrested In Railway Raid

cne 0

One thought on “Canadian Dies In Koh Kong

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *