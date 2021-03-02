Phnom Penh: According to an announcement from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of March 2, 2021, from March 3 to 9, an area of low pressure will be over the country. This is from the change from the ‘cool’ dry season to the ‘hot’ dry season, which can bring some unusual weather to some areas as part of atmospheric condensation.

1. Provinces in the central lowlands: – Minimum temperature 23-26 ° C – Maximum temperature 33-36 ° C – Light to heavy thundershowers, especially in the northwest.

2- Provinces along the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau:- Minimum temperature 23-26 ° C – Maximum temperature 33-36 ° C – Light to heavy thundershowers.



3- Coastal areas:- Minimum temperature 23-26 ° C – Maximum temperature 32-35 ° C – Light to heavy thundershowers.

There are warnings over sudden and strong winds that may occur during March 3-4.

