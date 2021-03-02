Phnom Penh: A Prius driving at high speeds crashed onto a central reservation. The driver fled, leaving the car at the scene.

The accident happened at 8:20 pm on Monday, March 1, 2021 along National Road 5 in Sangkat Toul Sangker I, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

A witness at the scene said that before the incident, he saw the car with license plate Phnom Penh. 2-AF 5697, driven by a man, descending from bridge from east to west at high speed, when it swerved, hit the road dividing area and crashed.

After the incident, the traffic police to come down to measure and make a record and used a crane to lift the car to the Office of Road Traffic of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner to wait for the owner to come forward. PPR

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf