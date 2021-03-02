Kampot: At 2:50 pm on February 2, 2021, there was a traffic accident when a car overturned in Monop village, Chumpou Van commune, Chum Kiri district, Kampot province

The black Lexus RX300 with license plate Kampot 2B-9297 was driven by Moul Tola, male, 32 years old, who died at the scene.

The cause of the crash- which wasn’t reorted to have involved any other vehicles at this stage- was dur to the driver being drunk.

After the incident, the authorities arrived to inspect the scene and handed over the body to the family for burial. POST NEWS

