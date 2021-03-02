Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 March 2021, confirming the discovery of 24 new cases of COVID-19.

All are reportedly related to the “February 20 Event”. One patient- a worker from Thailand- was discharged from hospital.

Of the 24, 16 were Chinese, 4 were Cambodian and 4 were Vietnamese, according to the Ministry of Health.

17 new cases (12 Chinese, 4 Vietnamese & 1 Cambodian) were reportedly detected in Sihanoukville.

This brings the total number of cases in the kingdom to 844 with 478 treated and 366 active cases. 340 cases have now been linked to the “February 20 Community Event”

Track the COVID 19 hotspots on this map: https://cutt.ly/rlGeag4

SOURCE: MoH, Cambodia CDC’s Facebook Page and analysis by David Benaim of Xlconsulting.