Phnom Penh: At 4:12 AM on March 2, 2021, there was a traffic accident when a car overturned in the subway tunnel of the new Choam Chao flyover, Por Sen Chey district, Phnom Penh.

A man and three passengers were seen in a Mitsubishi car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-6908. While driving through the tunnel there was a garbage bag in the middle of the road, the driver swerved to avoid it and ended up rolling the vehicle.

Nobody was injured, and local authorities took the car away to follow the legal procedures. POST NEWS

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf