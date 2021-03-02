Battambang: Two lightning strikes killed a woman and six cows on the evening of March 1, 2021 in Rattanak Mondul district. Battambang.

According to the authorities, at 4:40 pm on March 1, 2021, lightning struck in the same area twice.

The first strike in Pich Sangva village killed a woman named Khun Sokhom, 69 years old. The second strike killed 6 cows, belonging to Him Chanthorn from Boeung Ampil village, Sdao commune.

The body of the victim is being prepared for a traditional ceremony.

The cow owner decided to sell the meat to get some money back and recover some of his losses. KPT

