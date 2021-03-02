Banteay Meanchey: Another Cambodian worker has died at the hospital after suffering from pneumonia after returning from Thailand 4 days earlier. The death was reported on March 1, 2021 at the Provincial Hospital (Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital), Mongkul Borey.

Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration issued a press release on March 2, 2021:

A 25-year-old Cambodian man with a residence in Thmey Village, Malai Commune, Malai District, died at Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital or Cambodia-Japan Friendship Hospital, Mongkul Borey at 4:50 a.m., March 1, 2021, with pneumonia, renal failure, final stage.

According to the statement, the male worker died after returning from Thailand at 3:30 on February 26. He returned from Thailand to enter Malai district and was very weak and had difficulty breathing. He was immediately rushed to the Malai Santepheap Referral Hospital in Malai District.

Due to the seriousness of his condition, he was sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Hospital, and arrived at 8:50 pm the same day. He died at 4:50 am on March 1. 2021.

Doctors confirmed that the reason for the death was due to severe symptoms of pneumonia, dyspnea, end-stage renal disease with a history of smoking and drinking alcohol. KOHSANTEPHEAP

