Phnom Penh: A foreigner was found dead in the Hai Leang Ming Chou Hotel, according to the local authorities who came to inspect the scene at 4:30 pm on March 2, 2021, on the corner of Street 56 and Street 278, 10th floor In Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The deceased was intially reported to be about an American male aged around 50 years old, whose identity has not been released.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident hotel staff noticed the man had not come down from his room as usual, and the owner of Hai Liang Ming Zhou Hotel went to knock on the door, but received no reply. The door was opened and the victim was found dead inside, and hotel staff reported to the authorities.

According to the police, they came to inspect and cooperated with the Phnom Penh Municipal Technical Forensic Office. According to the conclusion of the court doctor, Dr. Nong Sovannarot, the victim died of a physical illness (stroke).

The body of the victim was kept at Wat Teuk Thla, waiting to contact the embassy to find the family. NKD

