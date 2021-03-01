Phnom Penh: At around 3 o’clock in the morning on Monday, March 1, 2021, a woman and a man were seriously injured after they were trapped in the cabin of a truck in Phlou Paem village, Sangkat Kork Kar, Khan Prek Pnov.

The victims were a 45-year-old Cambodian woman living in Skod Village, Svay Kravan Commune, Chbar Morn City, Kampong Speu Province, and the driver, whose name is not known.

It was reported that the small truck loaded with stones drove along the Victory Monument Road from south to north at high speed, then swerved to the right and hit the left side of a mixer truck. The truck did not slow down for about 20 meters, then swerved to the right and hit the front of the house, fell into a sewer, trapping the pair inside.

The emergency unit, Division 711, 70th Brigade came to the rescue, cut the metal and removed the driver, who was taken to hospital. Experts came down to measure the scene and lift both vehicles to store them at the office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the matter to be resolved later. AREY

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf