Pair Caught With Drugs, Gun & Ammo

Kandal Province: On February 28, 2021 at 15:00 at Spean Tlab village, Tumnup Thom commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province, the Udong District Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Ponhea Leu District Police Inspectorate, cracked down on drug-related suspects:

1. Mon Reth, male, 42 years old, from Anlong Chamnar village, Chan Sen commune, Udong district (subject to arrest warrant).
2. Sim Kim Hul, 34 years old, from Spean Tmalab Village, Tumnup Thom Commune, Ponhea Leu District, Kandal Province.

After the arrest, the police confiscated 3 packs of suspected drugs (2 medium and 1 large bag), scales, 1 motorbike, 2 mobile phones, 1 AK47 rifle, 17 bullets, and some drug paraphernalia.

The case is currently being processed. NKD

កម្លាំងអធិការដ្ឋាននគរបាលស្រុកពញាឮឃាត់ខ្លួនជនសង្ស័យ២នាក់ពាក់ព័ន្ធនឹងករណីគ្រឿងញៀនដកហូតបានកាំភ្លើងអាកា៤៧មួយដើម

