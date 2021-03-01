Kampong Speu: On February 28, 2021, people found a body that had been set on fire at O ​​Dangkol community forest, Chambok waterfall community in Thmey village, Chambok commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province.

The body of the unidentified victim, male, about 25 years old, was 1.68 meters tall, wearing a white shirt with red elastic.

According to the examination of the Office of Technical, Scientific and Forensic Physicians, the body was wrapped in a white and blue nylon mat before being burned. The body had several stab wounds to the chest, left forearm and head head.

Police are treating the case as premeditated murder, and possibly a robbery.

The body was kept at Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital to await identification. Authorities are continuing to search for and arrest the suspect(s) involved.

