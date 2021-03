Phnom Penh: At around 11 am on March 1, 2021, an operation was launched after what is believed to be a robbery/kidnap in Borey Angkor Phnom Penh, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie came under fire from the criminals armed with pistols and at least one assault rifle. Using their right to self-defense, the military police fired back, killing four perpetrators at the scene. Updates to follow.



Images from scene (WARNING- graphic)