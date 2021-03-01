Kandal: A man was driving an RX300 at a high speed along National Road 5 when he lost control and plowed into a house running a laundry washing business at 1:20 pm on March 1, 2012 in Po Mongkul village, Prek Taten commune, Ponhea Leu district, Kandal province.

The owner of the house was named as Tep Sonen, female, 43 years old, who told reporters that before the incident, she was doing the laundry when the RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2J.73 88 hit the building, causing damage.

After the incident, the house owner demanded $2000 compensation for damages, but the car driver offered only $ 500 to $ 600.

As the two sides could not agree, the authorities of the Prek Taten commune administration took the car and the driver of the car to the commune administration. If both parties do not negotiate, the Prek Taten commune administrative police station will build a case and send it to the Ponhea Leu district police inspector. FAST

