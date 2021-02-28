Oddar Meanchey Province: Sources said that at noon on February 27, 2021, in Samaki Village, Trapeang Prey Commune, Anlong Veng District, a 25-year-old was seriously injured after a UXO was hit by a tractor. The injured man was rushed to hospital and the machine was badly damaged.

According to the same source, the victim was Ong Seila, a 25-year-old male driver of a tractor plowing a farm in Anuk village, Char Chhouk commune. He was sent to Trapeang Tao Health Center for treatment and later to Anlong District Referral Hospital.

Nguon Thirith, commander of the Anlong Veng district military police, said that immediately after the incident, he ordered a search and inspection, and found that there were mines left over from the war buried in the ground. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf