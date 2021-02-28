Sihanoukville: A conflict over a woman between two Chinese men, ended in a stabbing, which caused serious injuries on February 27 2021 at 20:30 near Golden Lions in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

According to the report, a Chinese male suspect stabbed the victim with a sharp knife while the victim was walking on the street. The suspect then escaped in a taxi.



A police task force arrived at the scene and checked local surveillance cameras. They were able to track the suspect to a hotel at 22:00. 4

With the cooperation of the police force of Sangkat 4 Administration Post and the hotel manager, the police force searched the room where the suspect was staying, detained the suspect and found some drugs. The knife, which the suspect had disposed in the sewer in front of the hotel, was also recovered and confiscated by the police as evidence.

The victim was Liu Lei, a 28-year-old Chinese man residing in Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. He went for treatment at a Chinese clinic located in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville.

The suspect is named as Zhang Xian Jin, a 20-year-old Chinese man residing in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

Captured evidences included the weapon, 18 WY (meth tablets), 9 packs of suspected methamphetamine, 1 set of scales and some packaging bags.

The suspect replied that the case occurred because the victim had an affair with his girlfriend and he was angry. On the day of the stabbing the came across the victim and attacked him.

Currently, the suspect and evidence are being processed by the specialized force and sent to the provincial court for legal action. PPR

