Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of February 28, 2021, confirming 39 new cases of COVID-19, with 35 cases linked to the “February 20 community event” and 4 cases imported from abroad.

At least 302 cases have now been identified from the local outbreak, with the total number of cases in the Kingdom now over 800.

Of the latest cases, 24 were Chinese, 6 Vietnamese and 5 were Cambodians, according to the Ministry of Health. The other 4 were Cambodian RCAF troops from the UN peacekeeping force (*likely those recently returned from CAR).

SOURCE: MoH