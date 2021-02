Sihanoukville: The body of a western foreign man was found floating in the sea- without knowing the cause of death- in front of the Dolphin Bay Bungalows, about 50 meters from the beach.

The body was found at about 2 o’clock. In the afternoon of February 27, 2021, of Saracen Beach, Koh Rong Samloem.

WARNING IMAGES IN SOURCE