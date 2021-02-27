Phnom Penh: A man drove a Range Rover through a crossroads and crashed into a motorbike, injuring two people. Although the motorcyclistshit the windshield of the car, they only suffered minor injuries.

The owner of the car was detained at the scene waiting to deal with the victims. The accident happened at 10:20 pm, Friday, February 26, 2021, along Street 214 / Street 51 in Sangkat Boeung Reang, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Information from residents at the scene said that before the incident, two young men were seen riding a black Honda Dream 125 motorcycle along Street 51 in a north-south direction. At the intersection, a black Range Rover With license plate Phnom Penh 2V-8837, driven by a man traveling along Street 214 in the direction from west to east at high speed hit the motorcycle.

The people hit the windshield and were thrown several meters, but fortunately only suffered minor injuries. After the incident, the local authorities, in cooperation with the traffic experts of Daun Penh district, came down for both parties to coordinate with each other. Compensation of $500 was agreed by both parties to end the story on the spot. MCPN

