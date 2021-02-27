Business & Property Environment FEATURED Latest Tourism 

Mr. B Visits Battambang’s Begonia World

Johnny Bobby 21 Views 0 Comments , , ,

When he’s not riding the countryside o his chopper searching for temples and damsels in distress, our man in the historical field Mr. B likes to let his receding hair down and go wild.

Since knocking the grog and the cancer canes on the head, Mr. B has also found a new passion for flower arranging, alongside his love of ancient ruins. How delighted he was to discover a place to quell his slightly unnatural desires when he stumbled across ‘Begonia World’. Check how many times he says ‘begonia’- the man has found his personal Nirvana on earth.

“Discovered just off a road returning form a long day temple hunting is this modern wonder. I just adore it. It is on Google Maps as, Amatak Prasat Phnom Banorn Grape Wine…. catchy name! Please help support this channel at , even a meal or a tank of gas a month would be greatly appreciated. Thank You!”

*It is suspected that Mr. B may be in the pocket of Begonia World and Big Begonia Industry, and this is little more than a cheap advertising trick to line his trousers with cash, and attract loose women.

You May Also Like

1 Year Later, Military Officer Murder Suspect Still At Large

cne 0

Reports Of Chinese On Chinese Shooting In Sihanoukville

cne 0

‘Honey Honey’ St 51 Bar Raided For Underage Workers

cne 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *