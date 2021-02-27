Phnom Penh: A man drove a Lexus RX330 at high speed and hit a concrete divider. The driver opened the door and escaped, leaving the car at the scene.

The accident happened at 11:12 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021 along Monireth in Sangkat Monorom, Khan Pram Makara, Phnom Penh.

Sources from scene said that before the incident, a Lexus RX330 car with a license plate. Phnom Penh 2-AT 3338 was driven by a man traveling along Monireth from west to east at high speed as it hit the concrete. Fortunately nobody was injured.

The car was later taken to be was at the Road Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner, waiting to be dealt with later. PPR

