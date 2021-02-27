FEATURED Health Latest 

26 New COVID Cases Detected

Johnny Bobby

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily pres report on Saturday February 27, confirming the discovery of 26 new cases of COVID-19.

All are believed to be linked to the “February 20 Community Event”.

22 were Chinese, 3 Vietnamese and 1 was Cambodian.

Of the 26 patients, 5 were admitted to Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital and 21 were admitted to a center in Phnom Penh.

This raises the total to 767 cases, at least 222 now linked to the outbreak first reported last weekend. Updates to follow.

SOURCE: MoH

