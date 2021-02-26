Kandal Province: Preliminary reports say that at 3:30 pm on February 25, 2021, a worker lost his life due to negligence when demolishing a house in Svay Chrum village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snuol district, Kandal province.

The victim, Heng Prum, a 68-year-old male construction worker, resided in Prey Toteung village, Lumhach commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province. According to the explanation from a witness who worked on construction site together with the victim, he and the victim left home at 6:30 am on the 25th. on a motorcycle together.

He said they had contracted to knock down an old house to be rebuilt in Prey Toteung village, Bek commune, Ang Snoul district. He and the victim arrived at the construction site at 7:30 a.m. They started to dismantle the corrugated iron roof and smash the brick wall, which was done from morning until 11 o’clock, and then they took a break to eat lunch.

When they returned to work in the afternoon, he started hitting the stone wall, then the victim hit the bottom wall, causing it to collapse. He managed to free the victim and took him by motorcycle to Ang Snoul District Referral Hospital, but when he arrived at the hospital, the doctor confirmed the man was already dead.

After that, professional authorities at all levels and local police visited the scene and concluded that the victim actually died due to the collapse of the stone wall, due to negligence of the workers. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. KOHSANTEPHEAP

CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source.