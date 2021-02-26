Battambang: A woman was prevented from killing herself and her 3-month-old daughter. She went to hang herself in the bathroom and put her baby the water, aiming for them to die together.

According to the police report, the incident occurred at 00:20 on February 25. 2021 in Group 1, Chamkar Chek Village, Song Commune, Samlot District, Battambang Province.

According to a witness, he went out to check the scene because he heard a dog barking loudly. He woke up took a flashlight to see if a thief had broken into his durian plantation at the back of the house. He shone the light on the outside bathroom and saw his sister hanging himself, so he ran to help. Inside he found the girl, who was just 3 months old, in water jar. He lifted her out, and fortunately the baby was still alive.

The authorities came and questioned her, but the woman refused to tell them anything. Her husband went to sleep in the plantation, so she had the opportunity to commit suicide, but the reasons are still unknown. KPT

