Phnom Penh: A waitress required three stitches under her right eye after she was attacked at a restaurant in Sangkat Toek Laak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh on February 24, 2021. The incident happened in Anchor City, Street 261.

The suspect was named as Chuob Sok Chor, male, 28 years old, living in a rented house in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

The victim was Kan Sophat, 25 years old, from Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The suspect became angry with the shop owner after they did not play the song that demanded to listen to, and smashed a glass, injuring the waitress. After they detained the suspect, police took a urine sample to test for drugs- with a negative result.

The suspect is being held in custody at the Tuol Kork Police Inspectorate for questioning and the case will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for prosecution. AREY