Preah Sihanouk Province: According to preliminary information, at around 12 midnight on February 26, 2021, a RANGE ROVER with RCAF license plate 2.8859, crashed into people’s houses.

The happened around Hun Sen Mittapheap High School in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

Authorities have not been able to confirm the cause of the incident yet, and say details will be announced later. KBN

CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf