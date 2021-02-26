Pursat Province: A man was tragically killed by a wild boar. The man heard his dog barking at the back of the house, and went to check. The boar, which was fighting with the dog turned and attacked the man.

The incident happened on the 25th of February, 2021, about 200 meters away from the man’s house in Ksat Borey Village, Sontre Commune, Phnom Kravanh District, Pursat Province.

Sources from the scene said that the victim was Sun Vy, male, 33 years old.

The source added that before the incident, the victim along with two others went to see why his dog was barking so madly, and came across a large wild boar fighting with a group of dogs. They intended to catch the boar, but it turned and killed the victim. NKD

