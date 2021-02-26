Banteay Meanchey Province: Banteay Meanchey Provincial Administration would like to inform the public that on February 25, 2021 at 14:00 pm, a 36-year-old male worker died after his return from Thailand. The deceased was a resident of Romdeng village, Spean Thnaot commune, Chi Kreng district, Siem Reap province.

Shortly after arriving at the border, he was found to be in poor health and unable to walk, and was sent to Malai Santepheap Referral Hospital for treatment. According to the patient’s background, he went to work and lived in Thailand as a factory worker for almost three years, had a history of smoking and drinking, and had been receiving treatment for tuberculosis in Thailand for the past two weeks.

He suffered from headaches, fatigue, dizziness, abdominal pain and frequent problems after eating. After the medical examination and initial treatment of the patient, the doctor sent him to the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Provincial Hospital in Mongkol Borei on February 21, 2021 at 8:25 p.m.

When he arrived at the provincial hospital, the patient had severe headache symptoms, rash, dizziness, stiff neck, symptoms of tuberculosis and meningitis. Doctors treated him until February 25, 2021 at 13:15, when his condition worsened. He was pronounced dead on February 25, 2021, at 2:00 pm, due to meningitis and tuberculosis (Méningite et Tuberculose pulmonaire).

The provincial administration would also like to confirm that the case was not related to COVID-19.

The provincial administration would like to express its deepest condolences to the family of the victim. NKD

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf