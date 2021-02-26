Phnom Penh: An armed robber attempted to hold up a Wing location along Street 217 in Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey at 16:30 on the 26th February 2021.

According to sources, before the incident, either one or two robbers (*not clear) was riding a pink Scoopy motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1BX. -5216. He took a K59 pistol from the waist and demanded money from the Wing shop owner. He fired one shot, attempting to kill the location owner, but the gun appears to have jammed.

The shop owner then began to fight with the perpetrator until the gun fell, causing the would-be-robber to panic and run away, leaving his weapon and pink Scoopy behind.

The owner took the gun and fired at one of the perpetrators, but the gun again jammed. The perpetrators had the opportunity to escape.

After the incident, the local police force and the Khan Gendarmerie together with the Phnom Penh Gendarmerie arrived at the above location to check and interrogate the victim. The owner was invited to the Meanchey District Military Police base for further questioning and to file a complaint. PPR

*CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf