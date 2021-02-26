Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of February 26, 2021, announcing the discovery of 44 new cases of COVID-19- with 40 cases directly related to the “February 20 Community Event” and 4 cases imported*.

Of the 40 there were; 31 Chinese, 6 Vietnamese, 2 Cambodians and 1 Malaysian.

The other was an RCAF United Nations peacekeeper (UN Blue Helmet- *likely just returned from CAR), one Indonesian and two Chinese. *Recently similar cases have been reported as imports, as the infected have been found when taking tests for travel documents to leave the country- it is so far unclear whether that is the case in the latest report.

Cambodia has found a total of 741 cases of which 477 have been treated and 262 cases are in hospital. SOURCE- MoH

UPDATE: According to a report, the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration issued a notification on the evening of February 25, “Do not travel to Phnom Penh… or other provinces or districts in Sihanoukville, stay at home and work- If not necessary- do not go out.” KPT

CNE did not independently write this article, it was a translation from the given source. For any queries- please contact info@cne.wtf