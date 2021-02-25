The following are 19 locations in Phnom Penh from which a total of 1,501 people have been quarantined- as of February 24, 2021 (according to local reports):

– Cambodiana Hotel has a total of 144 people (40 females) in Sangkat Chaktomuk

– Sunway Hotel, a total of 83 people, (9 females) Sangkat Wat Phnom

– Romantic restaurant, 27 people, (10 females) Sangkat Wat Phnom

-Angkor International Hotel: 56 people, (23 females) Sangkat Phsar Kandal 1

-Building No. 28, Street 172, Group 90, Village 14, total 10 people, (3 females), Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3.

– Polu Wai Hotel with a total of 125 people, (33 females) Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3

-Town View Hotel has a total of 90 people, (23 females) Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3

-Khat Yat Hotel has a total of 182 people (39 females) Sangkat Boeung Reang

-New York Hotel has a total of 117 people (39 females) Sangkat Boeung Reang

– Iceland Hotel (Yeak Wei) with a total of 123 people, Sangkat Boeung Reang

-San San Seafood Restaurant has a total of 18 people (11 females) Sangkat Boeung Reang

-Love Club has a total of 53 people (10 females) Sangkat Boeung Reang

– OK Palace Hotel has a total of 60 people (20 females), Sangkat Chey Chumneas

-OK Boutique Hotel, a total of 101 people (24 females), Sangkat Chey Chumneas.

– De Trengji Royal Palace Hotel- no guests in Sangkat Chey Chumneas

-Phnom Penh Hotel has a total of 115 people (18 females) Sangkat Srah Chak

-LCS Hotel and Apartment, a total of 37 people (7 females), Sangkat Srah Chak

-Asia Hotel: 121 people (39 females) Sangkat Phsar Thmei 2

-Oria Hotel has a total of 39 people (1 female) Sangkat Phsar Thmei 2.

In addition, after the community event on February 20, 2021, the authorities temporarily suspended 6 business operations:

1. Building No. 28, Street 172, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, closed on February 20, 2021.

2. Coco Club, Central Park Hotel, Sangkat Chaktomuk, closed on February 21, 2021.

3. Love Club, Sangkat Boeung Reang (behind X2) closes on February 21, 2021.

4. Kolap 1 Primary School, Sangkat Srah Chak, closed on February 22, 2021.

5. Romantic Restaurant, Wat Phnom Sangkat, closed on February 22, 2021.

6. San San Seafood Restaurant, Sangkat Boeung Reang, closed on February 24, 2021. SOURCE