Phnom Penh: A foreigner, reportedly a Russian man, was beaten with a metal chain by workers at a Riverside restaurant, causing his head to bleed. The Russian had allegedly thrown a beer bottle through The Tandoor Indian restaurant’s glass door, breaking it.

An official from the Daun Penh District Police Inspectorate of the First Market Administration Post said after the foreigner caused trouble, a restaurant worker named Kim San, 26 years old, hit him over the head with a metal chain. The Cambodian was arrested for questioning. The unidentified Russian national, was taken by friends to Calmette Hospital. KPT