Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of February 25, 2021, conforming the discovery of 65 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday- 58 related to the “February 20 community event” and 7 others which were imported from abroad.

6 new cases were found in Sihanoukville.

Of the 58 involved in the community outbreak, 41 were Chinese, 9 Vietnamese, 5 Cambodians, 1 Korean, 1 Singaporean and 1 Japanese, according to the Ministry.

The others were a Cambodian UN Peacekeeper and 6 were Chinese in Sihanoukville (*probably linked to the PP outbreak, but so far kept different).

This means at least 195 cases have been detected in the community outbreak.

According to the report, the identities of the five Cambodians are:

– Cambodian woman, 36 years old, residing in Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

– Cambodian woman, 20 years old, residing in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamkarmon. Phnom Penh

– Cambodian man, 36 years old, living in Phnom Penh

– Cambodian man, 41 years old, living in Phnom Penh

– Cambodian man 25 years old, living in Phnom Penh

A 19-year-old Cambodian woman traveling from the United States was treated and left hospital.