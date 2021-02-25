FEATURED Health Latest 

14 Men, Woman & Children Caught Crossing Border

Battambang: On the evening of February 24, 2021, police, in cooperation with the border intervention force arrested 14 migrant workers entering from Thailand- 7 males, 5 females and 2 children- in Phnom Touch village, Pich Chenda commune. Phnom Proek District, Battambang Province.

According to the report, the 14 were detained crossing the border during operations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They were transported by the authorities to the quarantine center in Phnom Proek district. RASMEI

