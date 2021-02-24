Business & Property FEATURED Health Latest 

Working Foreigners Can Soon Receive Free COVID Vaccine

Posted by Australian Embassy:

“The Royal Government of Cambodia confirmed today that all foreign nationals who are living or working in Cambodia will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in line with Cambodia’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout. The Royal Government of Cambodia has stated that vaccinations will be provided free of charge and details of the rollout will be provided in due course. We will provide further details as we receive them.”

Meanwhile, a letter from MoFAIC has been circulating.

