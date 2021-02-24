Mondulkiri Province: On Tuesday a woman killed her husband in Putil village, Busra commune, Pichreda district, Mondulkiri province.

The victim was named as Ken Kel, 49 years old, a farmer from Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province. The suspect is his wife is Phan Neang, 42 years old, originally from Tbong Khmum province.

It was reported that the husband often drank alcohol and shortly before the murder the couple began fighting. The wife jumped on top of the victim, pulling him from behind with a scarf and hit him with a stick. She then rode away on motorcycle with her daughter and escaped.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police force of Pechrea District Police Inspectorate cooperated with the technical and scientific police force as well as the force of the Bureau of Serious Crimes of the Provincial Police to investigate the scene and examine the body.

After escaping for a few hours, the wife was arrested by the police. According to the suspect’s confession, the wife confessed to beating her husband to death with a bamboo stick.

She is now being processed and the body was handed over to relatives for traditional rites. GRAPHIC: MCPN