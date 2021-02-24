Phnom Penh: Forces arrested a French national for illegal use of drugs, illegal residence and illegal use of weapons and destruction of property.

Under orders from the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Commissioner, on February 23, 2021, the Office of Investigation and Implementation of the Immigration Work Plan, headed by Lt. Gen. Tith Viseth, Deputy Commissioner, in cooperation with the specialized force of Chroy Changvar District Police Inspectorate, arrested a Frenchman at Borey Sopheak Mongkul, H12B, National Road 6, Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar.

A French male named SEBASTIEN BAUDRY, 43 years old, was detained.

The French national was sent to the National Institute of Public Health to be tested for COVID-19 and detained at the Chroy Changvar Police Inspectorate temporarily to wait for the results and begin legal proceedings. NKD