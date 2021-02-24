Conor Nestor has decided to extend his contract with the Metfone Cambodian League until 2023, according to the official post on Facebook of Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng.

“It is an honor for me that the club president has given me the confidence and decided to extend this contract,” said the Irishman. With me, I am very happy to continue working here (Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng Football Club) until 2023. “I will continue to work hard and do everything we can to benefit the club as a whole.

“The main reason I decided to renew my contract here is because I like the work of the club and the management. I work with players and teams every day and it is an independent job. So when I know the management wants me to stay longer, then I do not have to think long and hard, I know this is the place I want to do.

The 37-year-old Irishman with a UEFA A License, took over in January 2018 from Sam Vandey. The coach arrived in Cambodia in October 2017 with experience as a coach and youth training gained in Northern Ireland, England, the United States and Australia.

In his first year with PKR Svay Rieng, Conor Nestor led the team to the 6th position of the 2018 Cambodian Premier League In 2019, he led the team to win the Cambodian Premier League title and were runners-up in the Samdech Techo Cup. (KPT)

Fellow Emerald Islander Paddy Barrett, however, is back in the League of Ireland after calling time on his brief stint in Cambodia.

The centre-back has today signed for St Patrick’s Athletic who have also swooped for West Ham prospect Alfie Lewis.

Barrett, 27, joined Preah Khan Svay Rieng before Christmas but failed to settle and has returned home.

The former Dundalk, Waterford and Galway United defender had been in America with FC Cincinnati and Indy Eleven before that.

Barrett said today: “It’s great to be part of St Pat’s and thankfully we got things done on time before the window.

“I left the League of Ireland three-and-a-half years ago to travel and play football and that’s what I’ve done.

“The move to Cambodia didn’t work out the way I wanted it to for numerous reasons and I said to myself that I wanted to come back home to play in Ireland. IRISH MIRROR