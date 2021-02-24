Siem Reap: Cambodian Police intercepted 61 dogs en-route to a slaughterhouse, according to animal welfare group FourPaws.

“Many of our efforts in the fight against the dog and cat meat trade take months and years of preparation – but sometimes things happen extremely quickly. While the police usually look the other way when dogs are being snatched from the streets or from loving families, things took a dramatic change yesterday. Local authorities and the Siem Reap Provincial Department of Agriculture (មន្ទីរកសិកម្ម រុក្ខាប្រមាញ់ និងនេសាទខេត្តសៀមរាប) stood up and acted upon the official banning of dog meat that was passed in July in Siem Reap last year: They stopped a minivan carrying 61 live dogs , arrested the trafficker, and called us for help with treating the animals. We dropped everything and rushed to the site. What we saw there was hard to process: Dogs were piled up like luggage bags in tiny cages. It was hard to tell which foot belonged to which animal, as they were all intertwined in what seemed to be one desperate ball.

We freed them from the cages immediately, carefully executing every step as to not hurt or scare them any more than they had already been. It was apparent that they were completely dehydrated and hadn’t eaten in days, so we started providing food and water right away, along with our friends Paw Patrol Cambodia. One dog was in critical condition and not able to stand up but he was able to lick food from a plate while lying down.We know that you have many questions – and so do we. As this happened without any warning, we are taking on the situation day by day at the moment. Currently, we are just trying to keep all these dogs alive and well but of course we’ll need to make sure that they are safe.Please give us some time to make arrangements, and we will share news updates as they come to light.

At the moment, here’s how you can help support dogs in Cambodia! Fund our next rescue mission at Skun, Cambodia fpau.org/save-dogs Sign our petition to end the dog meat trade fpau.org/end-dcmtStay tuned — we promise we will keep you posted about these dogs.”