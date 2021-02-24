Siem Reap: A Chinese man who had recently been released from prison was arrested by Siem Reap provincial police for stealing a tuk-tuk. The arrest took place on the morning of February 23, 2021, near Wat Bo School in Wat Bo Village, Sangkat Sala Kamroeuk, Siem Reap City.

Brigadier General Pheng Chendareth, a Deputy Commissioner of the Siem Reap Provincial Police, said that the Siem Reap provincial police had arrested Ko Weidong, male, 52 years old, a Chinese national in relation to a case of theft (taking a tuk tuk and motorbike) on February 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM in front of the village house Chong Kaosou, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

He added that on February 14, 2021 at 9:00 AM, the victim, named Sok Sam Ath, male, 59 years old, living in Chong Kaosou Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, lost his 2002 Honda Dream Series Silver with license plate Siem Reap 1H-1141 and a tuk tuk.

He went to drink coffee and left it in front of the house without locking the motorcycle. About 20 minutes later, he came out to pick up his grandson, but found the moto and tuk tuk were missing. He went to complain and report to the police at Slor Kram police station.

The suspect was reportedly released on bail on October 2, 2020 over another criminal case (*uncertain what). The suspect is currently being detained by the specialized police force to build a case and will be sent to court. Authorities have returned the tuk tuk to the victim. KPT