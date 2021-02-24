Phnom Penh: On the morning of February 24, 2021, the Ministry of Health issued the daily press release announcing the discovery of 40 new cases of COVID-19, with 38 cases linked to the local outbreak “February 20 community event”. Two other cases were imported from abroad. This brings the number of cases in the latest outbreak to 137.

On February 22, the emergency response team of the Sihanoukville Provincial Health Department tested a group of foreigners and results on the 23rd found two Chinese women were infected with the virus.

The 38 were: 35 Chinese, 2 Vietnamese and 1 Cambodian. On February 22, the emergency response team of the Sihanoukville Provincial Health Department tested a group of foreigners and results on the 23rd found two Chinese women were infected with the virus- they are believed to have recently arrived from abroad.

In addition, on February 24, 2021, the Ministry of Health also announced the treatment of a patient, a Cambodian man living in Krouch Chhmar district, Tbong Khmum province, who had traveled from Kuwait.

Please be informed that as of February 24, 2021, Cambodia has found 633 cases, of which 476 have been treated and 142 patients are currently hospitalized.

Updates to follow.