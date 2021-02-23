Kampot: A car crashed into 4 houses causing damage but no injuries.

The incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of February 22, 2021, at the intersection of 3 roads in Boeung Thom village, Ang So commune Phi, Kampong Trach District, Kampot Province.

The white Tundra with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-0606 was driven by Ouch Sambo, male, 33 years old, residing in Village 3, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The Chief of Traffic Police of Kampong Trach District, said on the morning of February 24, that prior to the incident, the vehicle was driving along Route 31 in a north-south direction. When reaching the intersection of national road No. 33 to Kampot-Kep, it failed to turn and crashed into the buildings.

According to the same source, no one was injured, but the houses of the four people were damaged. The Chief continued that the scene was prone to accidents, making the homeowners constantly worried, and at night get out of the house or go to sleep in the back of the house.

There were two people in the car (*the passenger reportedly a police officer)who were not injured, who prior to the incident, attended a wedding in Banteay Meas district and went out for a drink at a shop. They are busy chatting and forgot about the curve, and oversteered. On the morning of February 23, the police towed the car and stored it at the district police inspectorate, waiting for a solution. MCPN