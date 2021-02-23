Siem Reap: Two vehicles collided with each other, according to reports.

The incident happened at 13:40 on January 22, 2021, between KM 299-300, in Ovulok Village, Bakong Commune, Prasat Bakong District on National Road No. 6. The vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.



According to the report, the accident was caused by a white Ford Everest with license plate Phnom Penh 2AN-84 64, driven by Lim Iv, a 44-year-old man from Trapeang Thleung Village, Sangkat Choam Chao, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.



A truck carrying chickens with license plate Kampong Cham 3A 65 93, drivev by Ravi Finin, male, 27 years old from Roka Leu village, Sangkat Sambour Meas, Kampong Cham city, Kampong Cham province, was driving from west to east.

Neither driver was injured. The cause of the crash was reportedly because the Ford driver was drowsy and may have fell asleep at the wheel. SRP