Koh Kong: According to the Koh Kong Provincial Police, on February 23, 2021, at 3:58 AM, a construction worker in Dara Sakor ate fish a ‘Trey Kampot‘ pufferfish, causing poisoning and later death in Koh Kong Province.

The victim, San Sok Chap, male, 28 years old, was a worker from Bos Khnour village, Bos Khnour commune, Chamkar Leu district, Kampong Cham province.

The victim died at 04:38 after being sent to rescue at Sok Phny Meas Center.



Currently, the body of the victim is being kept at Wat Kiri Techo (Wat Kon Kok) in Prek Smach village, Koh Sdach commune, waiting for the family to take for the traditional ceremony.