The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, has authorized the application of the law to individuals who do not comply with health rules- including those who refrain from seeking treatment or refuse to provide interviews and locations that do not provide necessary information.

The decision of the Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia was made at the request of HE Dy Vichea, Sub-Committee on Research and Monitoring of Suspected COVID-19 through HE Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health and Chairman Inter-Ministerial Commission for Combating COVID 19

In a letter to the PM, he said that in the past on 3 November, 28 November and 20 February, the Sub-Committee on Research and Monitoring of Suspected COVID-19 always encountered some challenges in its operation. The problem is that the person involved in cases often refuses to cooperate, give interviews, disconnects and escapes, or refuses to do quarantine, and does not cooperate in the research and follow-up operations. Therefore, in order to strengthen the work to prevent the spread of COVID 19 in the community, the subcommittee requested additional legal measures against individuals and locations which do not cooperate with some of the following measures:

1. For foreigners- deportation from the Kingdom of Cambodia and prohibited from re-entering the country.

2. For Cambodians, please take legal action.

3. For the location, please revoke the license and close the business.

The Prime Minister of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, signed the agreement. KPT