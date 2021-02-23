Phnom Penh: A drunk man drove a LEXUS RX330 car at high speed and a concrete divider at 11:30 pm on February 22, 2021 at the Chenla traffic on Monireth in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 2, Khan Boeung Keng Kang.

According to eyewitnesses, a white LEXUS RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-1220, was driven by a man, who was found to be drunk at high speed which hit the divider, causing the car to break the left front wheel and overturn. People ran to help, pushing the car back over and rescuing the driver, who was not seriously injured.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to store the car waiting for the matter to be resolved according to the law. NKD