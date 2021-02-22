Phnom Penh: Fans who watched the Miss Queen- Cambodia’s ‘3rd Sex’ Beauty Pageant in 2020- will already know about the winner of the first such contest to be held in the kingdom. Miss Sok Polin alias Sai Fhon won the title of ‘Miss’ and is the first Miss Queen Cambodia 2020.

It is said Miss Sai Fhon is really beautiful, especially when most people say that she is really like a real woman. The same is true of her facial expressions and voice, combined with her special abilities as well as high confidence, which successfully won her the first prize of Miss Queen Cambodia 2020. KBN

Congratulations!