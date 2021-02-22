Phnom Penh: A suspect who escaped the scene of a robbery hid in a sewer and became trapped overnight. He was later arrested by the police of Russey Keo after an operation lasting several hours from about 7 am on February 22, 2021.

He was finally rescued and arrested at around 11 am in Boeung Salang village, Sangkat Russey Keo, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was identified as Mom, and he was immediately taken in for questioning by police.

According to the information, the suspect who ran into the sewer was one of the two men who snatched a phone from a woman at about 11:30 am on February 21, 2021 in Samki village, Russey Keo commune, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

The first suspect arrested was Sos Arifin, alias Khmao, male, 33 years old, living in a rented house on the railway in Bak Touk village. Sangkat Toul Sangke 1, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh. The owner of the phone was Huon Sok Loeun, female, 41 years old.

According to the police, before the incident, the victim was riding a white SCOOPY motorcycle from Samhan Market, traveling back home. Upon arrival at Samaki Borey village, the suspects, riding a black 2019 Honda C125 motorcycle with license plate number 1O.8245, came from behind to seize the phone.

A patrol force spotted the incident and chased the men, arresting one person, and confiscated the motorbike. The other suspect escaped into the sewer and became trapped. He shouted for help, and passers-by reported to police. A crane was finally brought in to open the drain and arrest the man. MCPN