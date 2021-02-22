Phnom Penh: Some men were drinking at a house when six assailants appeared on a motorbike and stopped in front of their house The drinkers shouted at the men, who rode away and came back armed with a samurai style sword and a knife. They attacked the drinkers and got on a motorbike and escaped into a construction site, hiding in it. Authorities in Chroy Changvar district, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Military Police, immediately searched the area and arrested three men.

The shocking incident occurred at 9:50 pm on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in Phum Khtor, Sangkat Prek. Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

Tu, male, 20 years old, a construction worker from Prey Veng province died after the attack. Chet Chan, a 25-year-old male, a was injured, along with another man who has not been identified.



According to a witness, before the incident, he saw the group of victims drinking together with relatives at home before 6 men appeared on two motorcycles armed with knives and swords, killing one and seriously injuring two. The injured are being treated at Calmette Hospital.

After the incident, the local authorities came down to the house immediately and contacted the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner to inspect the scene. The body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. Separately, the authorities of Chroy Changva district cooperated with the Phnom Penh Military Police to search the area, and arrested 3 suspects. PPR